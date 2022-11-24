Jenna Ortega

By Biodun Busari

American actress, Jenna Ortega says she used to perform autopsies on dead animals as she shared her strange childhood hobbies when growing up in Coachella Valley, California, US.

Ortega revealed this during an interview with Wired’s Autocomplete on Wednesday as she described dissecting little animals as her hubby.

“I feel like Maddie, and I are the same person in different fonts. She’s such a weirdo,” Ortega said.

“And I’m a weirdo in the sense that I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger, like little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard.”

While talking about horror movies, the 20-year-old actress spoke about her bravery and how it was really difficult for her to get scared.

“I wish people could see the other side of horror films. We’re laughing so hard the entire time. We shot a scene with Ghostface in the last Scream, and there was one day we could not stop laughing as they were doing their monologue.

“It’s not so serious. It’s really hard to scare me. People growing up would jump out from behind door frames and I wouldn’t flinch,” Ortega added.

