By Bashir Bello

KANO—Asiya Sani, the younger sister to Ummukulsum Buhari, who was reportedly killed by her Chinese ex-lover, Geng Quanrong, yesterday, told the Kano High Court that she saw her sister being “stabbed to death with a knife.”

Asiya stated this while testifying against Geng before the court in the ongoing trial.

This was coming on the heels that Geng had earlier denied killing his ex-lover, Ummu.

She said she peeped through the window and saw him rough handling her on the bed and, in the process, stabbed her.

According to her: “On that fateful day, 16th September 2022, around 9 pm in the night, the Chinese national came knocking on our main gate. I was about to open the door when my sister, Ummu stopped me and I told her how can we allow him to continue to knock on the door and disturb others in the neighbourhood. She told our mother that she had the right to stop him from coming to the house.

“Immediately, our mother opened the door, he hurriedly gain access to the house. When he came in, Ummu said to our mum, you see he has come in and I will call the police to arrest him. It was when she went into the room that he followed her and locked the door.

“We peeped through the window and saw him rough handling her. We screamed for help. He brought out a knife. It was at that point that Ummu was begging him. Before our neighbour, Mustapha jumped in through the window, he (the defendant) stabbed her. I saw blood rushing out of Ummu’s neck.

“He (Geng) came out through the window of the sitting room. He rushed out of the house. It was after then that neighbours started coming into the house and making attempts to take her to the hospital. We were advised to wait for the police to come.

“When we (Surajo, Abdulsalam and myself) took her to the hospital she was not moving. We took her to UMC hospital and a doctor on duty asked us what happened and narrated what happened to him that she was stabbed.

“It was while I was waiting that I proceeded to the Doctors office and I saw Surajo and Sadiq and the doctor confirm to us that Ummu was dead,” Asiya said.

