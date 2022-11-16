Sobur Olawale, popularly known as Omititi

…as Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC, colleagues, others mourn, bid deceased farewell

…died two weeks to daughters’ wedding

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fresh details of the sudden death of the lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency II at the state House of Assembly, Sobur Olawale, popularly known as Omititi have emerged.

Recall that Omititi, who was aged 60, slumped and died during the official flag-off of APC Presidential campaign, Tinubu-Shettima, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

Read also: Omititi: Lagos APC, colleagues, others mourn, bid deceased farewell

An eyewitness and a source who preferred to be anonymous, narrated how Olawale died, saying he was trampled upon by the surging crowd at the Jos venue.



According to the source, “Olawale was unlucky, while trying to wade his way through a maddening surging crowd, who trampled upon him at the venue of the flag off of APC Presidential campaign in Jos. But we have accepted as the Lord’s making.”



Olawale last public appearance was last Friday, when he played a timely in a soccer match to mark the 50th birthday celebration of the Speaker, state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, at the assembly playing ground where he kept the goal post as a goalkeeper.

He was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker

It was gathered that Olawale, Omititi, was planning a grand wedding ceremony for his daughter scheduled to take place in the next two weeks in Lagos when he met his untimely death.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, colleagues and well-wishers have continued to send condolences over the death of the lawmaker.

Sanwo-Olu, described the death as shocking and a great loss to the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Omotiti’s death is as “tragic and sad.”

He commiserated with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and the state lawmakers, as well as family, friends and associates of Olawale.

The governor in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the late Olawale as a committed lawmaker and democrat, who served his constituents and Lagos State passionately until his sudden demise.

He urged people to see Olawale’s death as the will of Allah and take solace in God for a good life spent by the deceased person during his lifetime.

The Governor also sympathised with the people of Mushin Local Government, the deceased constituents, and APC leaders and members in the state.



He said: “The death of Sobur Olayiwola Olawale is a great loss to the Lagos State House of Assembly and the State as a whole. I am saddened by his death. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat and lawmaker. He died at a time when members of his constituency and indeed the entire Lagos needed his service most.

“There is no doubt that Hon. Olawale would be missed by the political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Mushin II State Constituency, whose lives he had impacted positively in numerous ways while serving as member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the soul of our beloved Sobur Olayiwola Olawale eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and grant his immediate family, friends, associates, and Lagos State House of Assembly the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Seye Oladejo, Publicity Secretary and Director Strategic Communications APC Lagos State chapter, sad he would be sorely missed.

According to Oladejo in a condolence message titled, ‘We have lost a gem,” stressed, “It is with deep sadness, sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who passed on.

“Olawale left us unexpectedly and threw the who House into mourning.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time.”

Also, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Engr. Setonji David, in a condolence message more of a dirge, stated, “Feel your heart, As you shut your eyes for those worries you see no more, Sleep more tight in the bosom of Almighty Allah.

“As we say good night, all the stars which are so bright and shinning to welcome you to Aljanah. Forget all the worries and fright.

“Stay calm, because its night with Allah. A very sweet good night! Your departure is painful and hurtful, but who are we to question Allah?.”



Also, Chairman, Mushin Local Government,.Emmanuel Bamigboye, stated: “My heart bleeds as I got the news of your death, Olayiwola Olawale (alias Omititi), our representative in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mushin Constituency 2.

“For the time you have been representing us in the Lagos State House of Assembly, you have performed well, and you have never disappointed us in Mushin.

“I pray that God should console and be with your wife, children and your entire family.

“May your gentle soul rest in peace, my brother and friend, Olayiwola Olawale “OMITITI.”

Tinubu ended PDP’s destructive years, will bring prosperity to Nigeria – APC group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rebirth Group has claimed that presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ended what was described as ‘destructive years of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Nigeria.

Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Aliyu Audu made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Vanguard’s Politic Hub on Tuesday.

He said, “He fought the forces held on democracy for so long. It’s not news that he was one of the pro-NADECO frontliners in the days of Abacha when he clamped down on democracy.

“They were those who fought for democracy. Tinubu has shown seriousness that he is into the race by moving Lagos from a state of potential that rottening in itself now the the fourth largest economy in Africa. He moved Lagos from a 600 million per month IGR state to a 50 billion per month IGR.

“He made Lagos a state that could survive three and half years without federal allocation

He was able to through progressive governance and leadership in Lagos, which he extended by reclaiming our mandate across the South-West and doing that in collaboration with the Northern region and being able to put an end to the destructive years of the PDP.

“We are very confident that we will continue on the foundation President Muhammadu Buhari has laid. Ours is bring prosperity to Nigeria. We have released our manifesto called, “The Renewed Hope,” where we have stated clearly what we are going to do and how we are going to do it.

“Those are the only political ways to talk to Nigerians. Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been all over the country talking to different stakeholders whose interest is in the rebuilding of Nigeria to give us the Nigeria of our dreams. I am confident that in February 2023, it’s going to be a landslide victory for Tinubu and he will be duly sworn on May 29th 2023 as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

RELATED NEWS