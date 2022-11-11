By Theodore Opara

HONDA’s flagship sport utility vehicle, the Pilot, has been repackaged for 2023 to take its place as one of the leading SUVs across the world. From the design, Honda seems to have returned to its second generation design, which has a timeless look.

The Honda Pilot deviated from its original look with the third generation, but the fourth generation has arrived as powerful, larger than ever. The latest Pilot comes with rugged new styling, more passenger and cargo space, and a “class-leading combination of off-road capability and sporty on-road dynamics.”

The 2023 Honda Pilot goes on sale next month in five trim levels, including the Sport, EX-L, Touring, Elite, and the new Pilot TrailSport, which is the most off-road capable Honda SUV ever.

Pilot TrailSport is designed for off-road enthusiasts, with a raised off-road tuned suspension, all-terrain tyres, steel skid plates, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities.

“The Honda Pilot has been a family favourite for two decades, and now we’ve made it even better with more space and refinement inside, cool new rugged styling outside, and substantially increased off-road performance to back it up.

“Topping it off, the new Pilot TrailSport is an authentic, off-road-capable SUV for true weekend adventures, without sacrificing comfort and on-road dynamics for daily driving.”

Inside, the Pilot’s all-new interior includes a first-in-class multi-function removable second-row middle seat, which provides three discrete seating options.

It has a Standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility (Sport), and a 9-inch HD touchscreen is available in the EX-L, TrailSport, Touring, and Elite trims. A 10.2-inch digital instrument display is available for Elite.

Features on the Sport trim include gloss black trim and grille bar, a chrome exhaust garnish, and standard black roof rails, while the EX-L adds flash with chrome trim and grille bar, and machined 5-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels.

Pilot Touring and top-of-the-line Elite feature a premium exterior finish, including a gloss black grille mesh and B-pillar, dual chrome exhaust garnishes, and distinct 7-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels with a machined finish.

The new Pilot is powered by Honda’s most powerful V6 ever, an all-new, all-dual overhead cam (DOHC) 3.5-litre engine producing 285 horsepower.

