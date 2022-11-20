By Ayo Onikoyi

The internationally acclaimed stage play HEAR WORD! Is set to tour 5 cities across West Africa and will open in Lagos, Accra, Ibadan, Abuja and Benin City, November and December, 2022 to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence. Supported by the Ford Foundation, the powerful initiative is aimed at building equitable communities by shifting cultural norms and beliefs that perpetuate Gender Inequality and Gender Based Violence (GBV) and particularly undermine the voice and agency of women and girls.

For the past 8 years, iOpenEye Africa Foundation has produced powerful stage performances, women’s skills-building workshops and facilitated open dialogue events that address factors which limit the safety, economic independence, leadership participation and societal value of women.

According to Hear Word!’s Producer/Director, Ifeoma Fafunwa, “iOpenEye Africa’s vision of a world where all citizens are informed, empowered, safe, equally valued, and can contribute meaningfully to nation-building regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status is thoroughly aligned with Ford Foundation’s commitment to shift repressive power dynamics and strengthen the rights and influence of those most affected by violence, oppression, and injustice across the globe.

“With support from the Ford Foundation, HEAR WORD! is set to achieve exponential outreach through this powerful, transformative performance art experience. The Ford Foundation is also fundamental in sustaining unique and important initiatives such as this, which utilise popular media to positively impact and transform communities.

Hear Word 2022 will star notable nollywood stars such as Joke Silva, Taiwo Ajai -Lycett, Ufuoma McDermott, Elvina Ibru, Omonor, Zara Udofia – Ejoh, Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Odii, Chika Uche Elumelu, Mofe Okorodudu and EjiroOghene Asagba.

