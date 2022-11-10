By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Governor of Jigawa, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has assured that the 36 state governors in the country will do everything possible to resolve the dispute between the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over wages.

The Governor said this while speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, in Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that ASUU members were on strike between February and October, crippling academic activities in public universities across the country.

The academics called off their eight-month strike on October 14 after the National Industrial Court ordered the lecturers to resume.

In early November, the Federal Government paid half-salaries for the month of October, angering the academics.

But Governor Badaru said everything possible is being done to make sure the lecturers do not embark on strike again.

He said, “On the issue of the half salary paid to ASUU members, we (36 states governors) have already started working on it, and by the special grace of God, we’ll get to the bottom of it and this will be resolved.

“We pray that there will not be any other strike anymore. You have suffered enough. And I’m sure the President is aware of that and we are looking at the legal ways to finalise the issue of salary payment.”

He promised to work with his colleagues (35 other governors) to ensure that the standard of education is improved for the betterment of the students.

“We will do our best to see the elevation of this association. So, be rest assured you have me together with all the 35 other governors of this country because none of them will not want to answer the call of Nigeria students.

“We will all support you and all make sure things improve (in the education sector) for the betterment of the students,” the governor said.

Badaru, nonetheless, charged the new executives of NANS to pilot the affairs of the association with the fear of God and the people in their hearts and minds, saying “When we are running elections, we feel the election is the most difficult thing. But the actual governance is much more difficult.”

In his inaugural speech, the new president of NANS, Comrade Umar Barambu, decried the deteriorating state of the country’s education sector.

He said, “Every responsible government knows the place of education in national development Unfortunately, this important sector has critically been ignored by successive governments in Nigeria.

“The deteriorating state of our education sector in Nigeria is not only appalling, but embarrassing for a nation that prides herself as the Giant of Africa.”

Barambu advocated for unhindered democratic unionism on all campuses, the recall of all politically victimised student leaders, adequate funding of the education sector, improved infrastructure in schools amongst others.

In the 2023 elections, the NANS President said next year’s polls have provided another opportunity for the students to use our political strength evidenced in the updated voters registered to play a critical role in the process of electing the country’s next president.

“We shall initiate the process of mobilizing all Nigerian students to support the most viable among all the candidates that has secured their party mandate to emerge as the next President of Nigeria,” he said.

