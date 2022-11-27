Teslim Igbalaye, SSG

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed Mr Kassim Akinleye as Chief of Staff.

The governor appointed Mr Teslim Igbalaye as Secretary to the State Government, SSG, while Mr Olawale Rasheed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The appointment, according to the governor’s statement, takes effect immediately.

