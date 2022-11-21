A forum of former student leaders in Delta State has asked governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to give account for the 13% oil derivation fund received from the Federal government for seven years.

The group accused governor Okawa of misappropriation of the 13% oil derivation fund and threaten to sue the government.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba, Delta State the Coordinator of the forum, comrade Kennedy Tabuko, said Deltans should continue in their quest to know more about the funds allocated to the state to enable them to make the right choice in 2023.

He said ‘enough is enough’ that Deltans can no longer be fooled with drainage projects when other states are delivering modern infrastructural projects.

Tabuko reiterated the group’s support for Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo- Agege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in the state.

Reacting to Senator Dino Melaye’s comments describing Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as a cheap revisionist, Tabuko said Dino is known to be an established comedian seeking more attention through blackmail.

“We are calling on Deltans to pay attention to the issue of their funds being misappropriated by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government to enable them to decide if they want to continue in poverty.

“The pace at which infrastructural development is moving in River State should be a call for concern for all Deltans because both States are oil-producing states”.

