By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Africa’s leading data and marketing technology company, Terragon, was among the 100 African startups that recently converged at the World Trade Centre, in Dubai for the 42nd edition of GITEX.

The world’s largest and inclusive tech and startup event, was a gathering of innovators and technology enthusiasts as over 5,000 companies and over 100,000 attendees from 170 countries,

Graced the expo to network and showcase tech innovations.

Flying Nigerian flag on data and marketing space, Terragon was hosted by multinational technology giants, Microsoft, an indication of the Nigerian company’s resolve to align with relevant global partners to build Africa’s unique leading and largest cloud data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem

An excited Vice President, Global Business and Partnerships of Terragon, Chimezie Okonkwo while giving account of Terragon’s participation at the expo, said it was an indication of the company’s commitment to placing Africa on the global Cloud technology map.

He said: “It was important for us to be at GITEX and our participation at the event was a great success. We were hosted by Microsoft whose Africa Transformation Office works with partners like ourselves to enable Africa’s digital transformation and digital sustainable growth which is in line with Terragon’s mission of building Africa’s unique, leading and largest data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem.

“We followed up with a joint workshop at our Lagos office which had in attendance a strong team from Microsoft’s Nigerian, Egypt, UAE, Senegal, and Kenyan offices, led by Kunle Awosika, MD of the Microsoft Africa Transformation Office, and Terragon’s senior management team across our offices in Nigeria, Kenya and India.

We would like to thank the Microsoft ATO team for their continued collaboration and affirm our commitment to delivering on the mandate of our partnership.”

He also added that the company was excited about the immense impact the partnerships will have on businesses in Africa, especially businesses that already leverage the unique data-driven and cloud technology solutions of Terragon to exceed immediate and long-term growth objectives.

The availability of a unique data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem for African businesses will lead to the seamless implementation of data-driven marketing, intelligent customer engagement and consequently increased business growth.

Terragon leverages DATA and technology to help brands intelligently reach, engage and deliver more meaningful experiences to African consumers on mobile.

RELATED NEWS