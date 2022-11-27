Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL) has awarded Baker Hughes, Fidelity Bank and Cakasa for their collaborative culture, teamwork and selfless contributions to the upward trajectory of the company.

This was made known by the company at its annual exhibition dubbed “Undaunted”, where it also unveiled a new logo in Abuja over the weekend.

Addressing attendees at the exhibition, the Chairman, GEIL, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe said “We took a deep reflection on our memorable achievements over the years and quickly came to the stark and humble realisation that most of these could not have been remotely possible without the exceptional support from our dependable external superheroes.

We have selected Baker Hughes for its excellent teamwork and culture. They came through for us – at times risking careers and reputations built over decades – in providing a turnkey well-delivery project management support for the Otakikpo-04 &-05 wells,”

He further went ahead to describe Baker Hughes as an extraordinary company with an ingrained collaborative culture as exemplified in its Country Manager, Francis Oganya. “He is the humblest Nigerian, a tested servant-leader, sophisticated, down-to-earth and brutally honest.” He commended.

Highlighting the support of Cakasa, the first Nigerian indigenous company to grant another indigenous organisation a vendor financing, the chairman noted that delivering a bankable financing structure for their onshore terminal project would have been more tasking without Cakasa.

“We do not take your support and your demonstrated corporate esprit de corp for granted,” he assured the firm. “Philip Yaro – humility, expanded role in the onshore terminal, your company has provided exemplary support to GEIL over the past eight years.

Listing other unbeatable partners, Adegbulugbe recounted, “At the risk of being accused of exaggeration, I would like to state publicly that the GEIL’s 2022 story may not have been possible without the impeccable efforts from yet another Nigerian organisation, Fidelity Bank, embodied by my very dear friend, Dumebi Uyoyou-Agha.

“Dumebi and her team supported the company in structuring financing deals close to $250mm for 2 phases of our project in a record time of fewer than eight months, a most unprecedented feat.”

For GEIL, these firms and personalities have played unforgettable and phenomenal roles in determining the narratives of the company and the entire oil and gas industry of the country at large.

