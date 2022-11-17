By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as part of its strategy to synergize for the development of globally-rated technologies to contribute to the transformation of the nation’s industrial sector.

The event was held at the University Campus with high hopes of future exploits.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Professor, Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who hosted the officials of MAN in company of other senior management staff remarked that the university has experienced breakthroughs in research and development, having secured over 20 patents that are awaiting commercialization.

Rim-Rukeh further noted that FUPRE is a fertile ground for a win-win partnership, and that the institution is on the quest to initiate and deepen collaborations with industry players for enhanced socio-economic transformation.

He added that the university is prepared to bring its wealth of research experience and innovations to the table and assured the MAN team of firsthand assessment of its inventions during the facility tour.

Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi Kadir (Mni) in his response affirmed MAN’s willingness to collaborate with the university.

He said the MoU will enable the two organizations to synergize and leverage on both the academic capacities and industrial experience for the benefit of Nigeria in particular and across the African continent.

Speaking further, Ajayi remarked that the global market space is skewed against African manufacturers in so many ways, noting that we must capitalize on our endowments and maximize them to create a space for us to participate profitably in the global market space.

He however affirmed the viability of the collaboration and the potential benefits of the synergy, stating that “there is need for us to seek partnerships, as Nigeria remains the best country to lead Africa, since MAN as an organization leads African manufacturers.”

Ajayi also noted that “in spite of obvious constraints of security, electricity, foreign exchange and high cost of raw materials to mention a few, MAN is working through collaborations and partnerships to improve production and export of finished goods.”

The MoU seeks to provide research support via development of solutions cum adaptive research-based projects to support local production and manufacturing, while empowering MAN with the opportunity to sponsor or donate grants towards ongoing research to promote local manufacturing.

The proposed collaboration encompasses joint establishment of FUPRE/MAN Industrial Park for research activities, promotion of indigenous manufacturing technologies, optimizing pilot plants, indigenous innovations, startups and commercialization as well as SMEs (Manufacturing and Production).

In addition, the partnership seeks to explore the possibility of engaging a minimum of 5 academic staff on a 1-year industry sabbatical experience to gain industry hands-on experience for better teaching and research, and a minimum of 10 students on industrial attachment for 6 months on a yearly basis for acquisition of practical industry skills, while creating awareness on novel inventions, manufacturing sector designs etc. via workshops, seminars, symposiums and trainings.

The event was attended by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Chris Ajuwa, Registrar, Mrs. J. E. Omoyine; Bursar, Mr. Garba Yau’ Nabayi; Dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Professor Godswill Ofualagba and Director, Linkages, Prof. T. O. Egbuchunam, while the MAN delegation include Mr. Adeniran Ade-Onojiri, Executive Director (Special Duties); Mr. Lucky Amachree, (Executive Secretary, Edo/Delta).

