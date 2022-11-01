You can now earn yield on your crypto purchases and deposits, as well as your fiat balances, in your FTX app! By opting in and participating in staking your supported assets in your FTX account, you’ll be eligible to earn up to 8% APY on your assets.

This is great news for crypto investors and users who have been looking for ways to earn more on their holdings. Staking has become a popular way to earn yield on crypto assets, and now with the FTX app, it’s easier than ever to get started. The first $10,000 USD value in your deposit wallets will earn 8% APY. Amounts held above $10,000 up to $100,000 USD in value (subject to market fluctuations) will earn 5% APY

If you’re not familiar with staking, it’s simply the process of holding onto your crypto assets in order to support the network and earn rewards. For example, if you stake your Bitcoin in the FTX app, you’ll be helping to secure the network and in return, you’ll earn interest on your Bitcoin holdings.

See the Legal Disclaimers here https://help.blockfolio.com/hc/en-us/articles/4407082596891-FTX-Earn

for more information about the terms and conditions and how Earn works on FTX.

