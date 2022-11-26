Kylian Mbappe

By Biodun Busari

Kylian Mbappe got a brace as defending champions France beat Denmark 2-1 in their second group match of the FIFA 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) in Qatar on Saturday.

Paris Saint Germain forward, Mbappe scored the first goal for the French team in a one-two touches and tap in from Theo Hernandez in 61 minutes.

Read also:

Denmark, however, responded 8 minutes later, when Barcelona defender, Andreas Christensen headed home after Joachim Andersen flickered Christian Eriksen’s corner.

Les Bleus kept the possession as the trio forwards of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezman and Mbappe were attacking from both flanks and middle.

The breakthrough came in the 85 minutes when Mbappe scored from Griezman’s curved pass to send France to the round of 16 of the competition.

The victory made the Didier Deschamps’ side the first team to qualify for the knockout stage as they secured six points already to top the group D table.

RELATED NEWS