By Theodore Opara

FORD says it will cease making the Focus model in 2025, in a move that threatens the longer-term future of its Saarlouis, Germany, plant that only makes that model. Ford, however, said that its plant in Saarlouis would continue to produce the Ford Focus passenger car until then, while the company would also evaluate options for future site concepts. According to Just Auto, Ford has emphasised the future role of electrified vehicles in Europe, with its Cologne plant in Germany serving as a hub for EV production.

The automaker will build a new SUV based on VW’s MEB platform starting in 2023. Ford recently announced that its Valencia, Spain, plant would receive investment for making electric vehicles on a next-generation electric vehicle architecture.

