…As NLC launches online platform to check irregular migration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, are collaborating to tackle the challenges of irregular migration and to put a stop to exploitation against migrant workers .

To that effect, the NLC in collaboration with the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, on Monday, unveiled a web-based platform to enhance trade union contributions towards better management and governance of migration in Nigeria.

The web platform is anchored on the ILO general principles and operational guidelines for migrant fair recruitment to eradicate among others, the exploitation of migrant workers.

In his goodwill message at the launching and training workshop on Migrant Recruitment Advisor, MRA, in Nigeria that was held in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige commended the NLC and the ITUC for developing the web platform to enhance Trade Union contributions towards better management and governance of migration in Nigeria.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju said, “It is our firm belief that the platform would further support government’s efforts in this area to reduce incidences of irregular migration and, if possible, eliminate it.”

He noted that the work world is changing and that labour mobility has become a part of a more dynamic and globally connected world.

He said, “In this setting, Private Employment Agencies (PEAs) play a crucial role in giving job seekers a starting point for employment and balancing global labour supply and demand. In recognition of this fact, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has been implementing the Recruiters’ License Scheme to regulate the activities of Private Employment Agencies to prevent abusive and unfair labour practices.

“Guided by the ILO’s General Principles and Operational Guidelines for Fair Recruitment, we sincerely hope this worker union initiative will further strengthen the government’s ongoing efforts through enhanced collaboration with our Social Partners.

“It is pertinent to mention that promoting opportunities for all women and men to engage in labour migration for decent and productive employment in conditions of freedom, dignity, security, and equity is one of the priority areas of focus of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

He assured the NLC the government readiness and commitment to continue collaborating with them towards successfully implementing the laudable and innovative project that was launched.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja on behalf of the leadership of the labour center,

and the working people of Nigeria, welcomed the stakeholders to the two days’ event.

He said, “As you know, migration is a Human Right and is historical, even today many people are on the move South-North, North-South, North-North and all around the globe.

“However, it is not without challenges, more so these challenges are becoming more and more and making mobility more difficult.

“As part of organized labour’s effort to contribute to addressing these challenges, the NLC is keen on advancing the fair recruitment initiatives and principles, and will continue to advocate for fair recruitment for all workers, and the Migrant Recruitment Advisor activities is one of the strategies.

“This is why the NLC is partnering with the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) to develop and operate the Migrants Recruitment Advisor (MRA).”

He said that the partnership to develop the MRA was one of the ways NLC as a trade union was contributing to other stakeholders’ efforts to prevent desperate journeys where many get stranded, defrauded, frustrated, abused and in worst cases died.

He said, “The MRA is an online-based technology-driven tool that migrant workers can utilise to reduce and ultimately eliminate the exploitation and abuses that they are exposed to, experience and suffer in the course of their labour migration journey.

“The MRA Web-Page for Nigeria has been developed and today’s event is to launch it and make it available for use.

“The NLC will also use this opportunity to enhance its members’ capacity and effectively collaborate with other stakeholders, especially the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on promotion of Fair Recruitment for Migrant Workers through the Ministry’s Pre-Departure training programme for Migrant Workers.”

Comrade Ugbaja promised that the NLC would continue to support all actors, especially critical stakeholders in the world of work in their several positive and pragmatic initiatives deployed to assist migrants, migrant workers and members of their families and communities to ensure the protection of their human and labour rights and contribute to efforts to defeat fragility and build resilience and stability to counter forced mobility.

“We have affirmed that fair recruitment and responsive governance are some of the ways to tame exploitation and abuses in the world of work, eliminate poverty and inequality,” he said.

The NLC General Secretary said that the pursuit of fair recruitment for all including migrant workers was the essence to ensure that the migrants, their families, business, receiving and host economies all benefit. We shall continue to donate efforts in the realisation of this goal.

