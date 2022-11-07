By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Road Maintenance Agency ( FERMA) has asked for N100billion intervention fund from the federal government in order to carry out urgent repairs of road damaged by flood across the country.

Speaking in Abuja when he appeared to defend 2023 budget before the Senate Committee on FERMA, the Managing Director of FERMA, Engr Nurudeen Abdulrahman Rafindadi who noted that the N100billion intervention fund was sought by the agency to complete its assignment.

Rafindadi who spoke while responding to a question asked by the Chairman of the Committee , Senator Gershom Bassey ( PDP Cross River South) on steps being taken by FERMA to re – fix the washed away roads, said that evaluation carried out by the agency , shows that N100billion is urgently needed as intervention fund for road repairs in the affected areas .

The FERMA boss said, ” FERMA has more significant role to play in getting things right in the flooded areas in terms of creating access for emergency services or relief materials. “Without re – fixing the damaged roads across the flooded areas , no relief material or emergency services can be given to victims.

“Evaluation of damages done on the affected roads across the states , have been carried out , requiring N100billion for re – fixing.”

Earlier in his submission before the committee on the 2023 budget , the FERMA boss said N31.6billion envelope was given the agency as capital votes for 2023 fiscal year .

The N31.6billion he lamented was not even half of the N70billion appropriated for similar purpose in the 2022 fiscal year.

Members of the committee however assured the FERMA boss that legislative intervention would be made towards facilitation of the N100billion intervention fund for road repairs in areas affected by flood.

