The family of departed gospel musician Sammie Okposo have confirmed his death.

Recall Vanguard had reported that the ‘Well Welu’ crooner died in the early hours of Friday.

Confirming the news, a statement signed by the family’s representative, Hector Okposo, confirmed that the 51-year-old singer ‘‘slept and went to be with the Lord’’ on the morning of Friday.

The statement described the late singer as a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and Minister of God.

“More details about the burial will be communicated soon. We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels.

“We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time,” it reads.

