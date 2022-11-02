By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Nigerians have been urged to discard the idea that their vernacular is primitive and inhibiting contemporary progress but rather understand that being well-versed in vernacular has many benefits.

Dr. Olukoya Obafemi, the Project Coordinator of Conservation and Historical Research of Kofyar Hill settlement 2020-2022, gave the charge in Jos during an International Exhibition for the Project: Conservation and Historical Research of Kofyar Hill Settlement, funded by Gerda Henkel Stiftung.

Obafemi, a lecturer at the Brandenburg Technical University, Germany who expatiated on the gains of vernacular, however, explained that the project objectives include documentation of the heritage attributes, conveying the values of indigenous languages landscape; conducting capacity building and training of the community members; engaging in awareness raising and educational programme; conduct restoration and rehabilitation work on the damaged vernacular buildings and exhibit, and disseminate the results of the entire project objectives.

He described the project as apt to the survival and sustainability of vernacular architecture research in Nigeria and advised that for the long-term sustainability of the project, the young people do not see their vernacular houses as roadblocks to contemporary progress.

While commending the University of Jos and the Kofyar people in Plateau state for their immense support towards the success of the project which commenced in 2020, he stressed, “I want the younger generation to view this as a true representation of incubators of their identity.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, represented by the Director of Academic Planning and Management, Professor Joshua Chollom, commended Gerda Henkel Stiftung for funding the project, expressing optimism that “the gesture will lead to the sustainability of local languages in Nigeria,” and appreciated Dr. Obafemi for “the passion towards sustaining vernacular and for leading a passionate team to successfully carry out the research work.”

The traditional ruler of Kofyar Hill Settlement, Chief John Datok, applauded the gesture saying it has restored their vernacular houses in the last two years, adding that having a community-based heritage conservation approach shows how committed and determined the Project Coordinator is to liberate his people and thanked the project team for the knowledge impacted on the community members through capacity building and raising awareness which, he said, “will have a long-lasting impact on the Kofyar youths in years to come.”

The event was attended by scholars and professionals from the Museum of Traditional Nigerian Architecture (MOTNA); the Centre for Earth Construction Technology (CECTech); the National Museum, Jos; Institute of Archaeology and Museums Studies (IAMS), Jos, the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies and, Department of Architecture, University of Jos.

