By Obas Esiedesa

THE Managing Director of Azura Power, Engr Edu Okeke, has called for sanctity of contracts signed in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.

Okeke, who made the call at the 2022 Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria, PCAN, workshop in Abuja, said respect for contracts would attract more investment to the power sector.

He explained that long term vision of the owners of the 461MW Azura-Edo Independent Power Plant (IPP) is to move output to 3,500MW.

According to him, Azura has completed 461 megawatts Edo Independent Power Plant IPP, open cycle gas turbine power station, which is a phase of a 1,500MW power plant facility near Benin City.

“Azura long term vision is to engage in power generation projects that will add over 3, 500 megawatts of power equal to approximately 20 percent of Nigeria’s projected capacity”.

He noted that the project was completed 28 months ahead of schedule, and since commissioning, it has provided more than eight percent of the power sent to the National Grid.

In a separate ceremony in Abuja, Azura Power was named 2022 best generation company thermal, by the Power Sector Performance Award.

