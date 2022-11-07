Ekweremadu and Sonia

Sonia, the daughter of Nigerian lawmaker, Ike Ekweremadu, has appeared in court over the allegation of trafficking a homeless man into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs for herself.

According to the Daily Mail, Sonia was accused alongside her father Ekweremadu, 60, her mother Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, and 50-year-old doctor Obinna Obeta of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

It was gathered that Ms Ekweremadu has not entered a plea but a trial date has been set for January.

Recall that Sonia has a kidney-related ailment and has been on dialysis for some time.

