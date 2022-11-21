By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan has been impeached and suspended indefinitely.

At the Assembly’s plenary sitting which was attended by 17 members, on Monday, a new Speaker, Hon Olubunmi Adelugba was immediately elected as replacement.

This latest action appeared to be a final closure to the crisis rocking the Ekiti State House of Assembly since last week.

Recalled that trouble started immediately Aribisogan was elected Speaker last week and there have been subterranean moves to unseat him.

Other six members suspended alongside the former Speaker were, Tajudeen Akingbolu, Goke Olajide, Yemisi Ayokunle, Adeyemi Raphael Ajibade, Kemi Balogun and Tope Ogunleye

New leader of business is Hon. Johnson Oyekola Bode- Adeoye, while Hon. Lateef Akande emerged as the new Chairman of appropriation.

