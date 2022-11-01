…Mambilla Power Project is a mirage despite the huge money on it, Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate was told Tuesday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was presently carrying out a holistic probe into the $6 billion Mambilla Power Project that has become a subject of legal tussle.

Speaking in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Gabriel Suswan, PDP, Benue North East led Senate Committee on Power to defend 2023 budget, Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu said that the Ministry has met with stakeholders and all issues of concern is currently been resolved adding that the issue of litigation on the Mambilla power project is hampering the project.

The Minister who spoke when Senator Gabriel Suswan raised concerns over the situation of Mambilla Power Project, said, “Regarding Mambilla, we have met with stakeholders and we are resolving the situation. It has something to do with litigation, there is nothing going on as regarding moving to site.

“EFCC has stepped into the matter and we have given them information about it, we have given them history of Power Project, our lawyers have interfaced with the anti-graft agency, unless we are able to pull out of litigation, we can’t do anything.

“I don’t think the investor will bring their money where there is encumbrance.”

Speaking on the project, the Senate Committee on Power said that the Mambilla hydropower project has become a mirage despite the yearly budgetary provisions running into billions.

RELATED NEWS