By Adeola Badru

Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, has hinted that education has gone beyond the four corners of the classroom, but includes hard work, integrity, honesty, loyalty, faithfulness, kindness, courtesies and all those things that undergird every good virtue needed in society.

She made this known in Ibadan yesterday, while speaking as the special guest of honour at the foundation laying ceremony for the new International School Ibadan, ISI Science Centre, a project embarked on by the alumni of the school.

Describing ISI as a place where unity and diversity took the centre stage, Mrs Osinbajo opined that project revealed the lessons taught and what they learnt as students that education is indeed knowledge of arts and science.

Mrs Osinbajo, a 1982 alumna of the school said: “Education goes beyond the academics, it teaches honour, honesty, loyalty, faithfulness integrity, hard work, godliness, kindness and all those things that undergird every good virtue needed in society.”

“I trust with this science centre, the biology, physics and chemistry laboratories will provide an enabling environment for young and inquisitive minds.”

“I imagine students with potential for innovation, those who think outside the box, the ones gifted in science will make their marks there, be launched into the world from there, becoming stars in their own generation and making ISI proud.”

“ISI is a place where we had unity and diversity. It pays to study hard and work hard. It was also okay to play hard.”

“This project by the alumni, reveals the lessons taught and what we indeed learnt for education is indeed knowledge of art and science.”

Earlier, the Chairman, ISIAA Board of Trustees, Mr. Wole Oshin, in his keynote address, said Mrs Osinbajo, beyond being the wife of the Vice President, has been a great role model to the school, hence, the desire to invite her to the foundation laying ceremony as an alumna.

In his remark, President, ISIAA, Mr. Tuve Ekpere, said illiteracy and lack of basic education remain serious obstacles to Nigeria’s overall development.

He commended wife of the Vice President for her humanitarian services to uplift the less privileged in the society.

RELATED NEWS