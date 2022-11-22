…my men didn’t shoot anybody – Ebonyi Ebubeagu Commander

...If not God, I don’t know what would have become of me – Victim

By Peter Okutu

Men of the South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu weekend shot two youths, Samuel Okam and Micheal Oji, at Ekoli Edda of Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident happened when the convoy of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Ebonyi State, Chief Julius Oji (aka Ochiri Edda) was attacked in Ekoli Edda community of the State.

The bodies of the two victims were riddled with bullet wounds even as they are presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Reacting to the story, Ebonyi Ebubeagu Commander said his men did not shoot anybody.

However, Vanguard gathered that trouble had ensued, on Saturday evening, when a convoy of vehicles conveying PDP chieftain and other dignitaries, was halted, following a road block that was mounted by the Ebubeagu men.

Narrating his ordeal, Chief Oji said it took God’s intervention for him to escape the mayhem plotted by the Ebebeagu operatives, alleging that the state had become insecure for Ebonyi people.

He said, “I went to see Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji in his house in Ebunwana Edda community and while going back to Ekoli Edda community, just between the road that connects Letu from Ekoli Edda, that was where the incident happened. And if not God, I don’t know what would have become of me by now, because these people plotted evil for me.

“It was at this particular place in Ekoli, that the Ebubeagu men blocked the road on seeing us, they started shooting. They kept on shooting as they blocked the road. But what saved me was that the particular PRADO Jeep that I came to the village in, was new and I have never brought it to the village before and so, none of them knew the very vehicle I was in.

“That was when one of the policemen in our convoy got down to check what was going on. Their very target was myself, because if they knew the very vehicle that carried me, it would have been a different thing altogether. Thank God this was the very first time I brought that Jeep to the village, because I want to keep it in the village. Recently and usually each time I come home, I do use Hon. Chidi Ejem’s car, being my younger brother. So, this very car is new in the village and nobody knew I was in it.

“About three vehicles in the convoy had been attacked, two boys who were on motorcycle that came to see us were badly shot and as we speak, the bullets that pierced into their bodies had been difficult to remove and they had been taken to Calabar for serious medical attention.

“I don’t know what’s happening in Ebonyi State. I don’t know what I did to them, that necessitated this kind of attack from the Ebebuagu people. I did a PDP rally last Friday. Could it be my offense?”

