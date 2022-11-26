By Benjamin Njoku

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the week returned to her alma mater, International School Ibadan (ISI), for the foundation-laying ceremony of a new N440 million science laboratory.

Osinbajo was accompanied by First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who is also an alumnus. The ceremony held at the ISI premises, University of Ibadan, was organised by ISI Alumni Association (ISIAA).

Osinbajo recalled with nostalgia, the good memories that shaped their lives and made them to become worthy ambassadors of the school.

Mrs. Osinbajo shared photos of the visit on her Instagram page on Wednesday with the caption: “Foundation laying ceremony for a new Science Centre by the alumni of the International School Ibadan (ISI) yesterday.

Nostalgia. Memories. Happy to be back in my old school 40 years after I left. Congratulations ISI Alumni!”

