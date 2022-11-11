By Ada Osadebe

DJ Cuppy has asked Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, for a gift as she marks her 30th birthday.

She begged Musk to allow her a free month’s usage of her verified Twitter account without it being suspended for failing to pay the suggested $8 charge.

After the month, she vowed to continue making the payments, guaranteeing that she would never miss one.

She wrote, “It’s my 30th birthday soon! 11/11.

“So @ElonMusk can you pretty please gift me one free month ($7.99) of #TwitterBlue ???.

“After this, I promise to keep up with payments forever and ever and everrrrrrrr #CuppyDat.”

