By Shola Amoye

Since 1997 when Nigeria went back to the polls to elect another crop of politicians to lead the nation in a democratic system, Delta State has been under the vice grip of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, to the exclusion of all other political parties.

Starting with Governor James Ibori to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and now Governor Ifeanyi Okowa respectively, the PDP has so far taken this oil-rich state into a bottomless abyss with Delta State now ranking second in debtedness nation-wide after Lagos State as recently revealed by the Debt Management Office, DMO, in the presidency.

No doubt, there are very many tangible legacies of the Chief Jame Ibori administration that are still visible for all to see. These legacies, Dr. Uduaghan built on and further embarked on a few infrastructural strides that can also be pointed to in the spirit of continuity.

But for the current and outgoing PDP Government, there are more disconnects in governance practices in terms of projects and programme continuity.

For the incumbent PDP government, “government is not a continuum’’.

Every new governor/government must start their projects/programmes and discontinue the legacies of their predecessor in the office which has led to the running of the State finances aground through mindless borrowing that has mortgaged the future of all Deltans.

A 24-year-old lady cannot be said to be inexperienced by any standard, so also we cannot state that the Delta state PDP leadership has not tried all they can muster to administer the state without any tangible thing to show on the ground compared to the humongous revenue entering the state coffers through various avenues.

The PDP has recycled its leadership in the state to a shameful level of failure because they have become bereft of workable ideas, programmes, and people-oriented projects all these 24 years and not even allowing their youthful, resourceful party stalwarts to rise to a leadership position in the state.

They have stood on one foot for this long such that the foot is now wobbling and cannot even support the weight or burden of the structure any longer and this has led to its total collapse.

The PDP in Delta state has truly collapsed and expired. It needs to give way to another political party with a tasted political guru and the right economic acumen, national and international reach, and exposure to pilot the state to the next desired level of Socio-Political and Economic growth.

Deltans need to change the narrative by trying another party or group so as to be able to make the right choice during the next election. We have carried water for too long a time without an iota of progress. In 2023 let us now carry oil and assess the difference to point the way forward for our collective good.

Delta State is not created for just one particular person, group, or political party. The PDP has done its best, let’s try other parties or politicians, this is our appeal to all well-meaning Deltans.

Now petrol pump prices have gone up astronomically and the masses are suffering. Where are the plethora of cars and buses that Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan provided in the state to ease transportation for the poor masses?

It is a PDP project and another PDP governor ensured that it was demised. This is one clear case of a disconnect, failure, and self-strangulation of the PDP in Delta State.

The time for change has come. Let us all get set to effect this change by electing fresh hands.

And this fresh hand and blood must be a self-made politician without a political godfather, free of all manner of dubiousness including Certificate racketing, financial recklessness, academic poverty, and societal rejection of any kind that would drag him before the EFCC and bring disgrace.

A Messiah must possess a unifying clout that would ensure equity, justice, and fair play where everyone is accorded his dues without lobbying and unnecessary favoritism and nepotism to the State.

What Delta State needs is a self-made man with a strong CV, not these unprofessional and vulnerable politicians created in Delta.

Remember that APC and PDP are of the same parent, they are twins.

Sixteen years after chief James ibori left the government, the governor he handed over to and the present governor can not complete even the three stadium of Warri, Sapele and Asaba in the State when Arsenal could build their stadium in two years.

We need a governor with the Nyesom Wike spirit now to make Delta Great again.

Thank you and God bless Delta State

Signed: Shola Emiko Amoye

For and on behalf of People for Peace and Development Forum

