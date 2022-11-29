By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The leaders of the three main tribes in Benue state on the platform of the Mzough U Tiv, MUT, Ochetoha K’Idoma, OKI, and Omi Ny’Igede, have commended the renewed efforts of the Federal Government to halt the activities of terrorists and bandits in the country.

The leaders urged the government to take a step further by tagging Miyetti Allah groups as terrorist organisations and ensuring the arrest of their leaders who have been making provocative statements on the Benue killings.

The leaders in a text signed by their Chairman and President General of MUT, worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, the President General of OKI, AVM Tony Adokwu (retd), and the President General of ONI, Ben Okpa noted that the recent military action to clear the forests in neighbouring Nasarawa state of bandits who ceaselessly invaded Benue communities deserved commendation.

The leader said, “it is expected that the move would no doubt bring to an end, or at least reduce the activities of bandits, thereby restoring normalcy to some troubled spots in Nasarawa, Benue, and other States of the country.

“However, we feel saddened that despite this laudable operation that the Federal Government commenced in Nasarawa State, through the military, some groups like Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, in Nasarawa State are not happy with it.

“We state categorically, that anyone that is against the move by the military to flush out the terrorists from Nasarawa is a suspect and should be treated as a terrorist because they may be working in collaboration with the bandits.

“It is in this vein that we call on the federal government to declare MACBAN and other herders’ groups like MACBAN as terrorists.

“Suffice it to state that our people are still in shock that despite the fact that some herders’ groups in the country have owned up to some of the killings and also made inflammatory statements over the killings in Benue, none of them have been arrested, nor invited for questioning.

“It is one of the reasons why we are reiterating our call on the Federal Government to also arrest the leadership of Myetti Allah Kautal Hore over their utterances on the killings in Benue and other parts of the country.”

