AFTER I had my daughter, my vaginal opening was quite large and a year later, it’s still the same.

When my baby’s father and I parted company soon after the birth, he told me it wasn’t as nice to have intercourse with me any more; that the grip was no longer there when he was inside me.

Read Also: Dear Bunmi, why is he spending so much time with his widowed sister-in-law?

I am scared to try for a new relationship because of this. How can I sort out my problem?

Ngozi, by e-mail.

Dear Ngozi,

Decency prevents me from making nasty remarks about your ex – you’re well rid of an insensitive man like that.

If you feel that your vagina is too loose, you should have a talk with your regular doctor who will refer you to a gynaecologist.

It’s quite likely that a simple repair operation would make you as good as new and give you your confidence back.

Share your problems and release your burden. Write Dear Bunmi: [email protected]

RELATED NEWS