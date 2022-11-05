Dana Air

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous airline company, Dana Air said it will resume flight operations on the 9th of November, 2022. This is coming after the airline confirmed the successful conclusion of the audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

NCAA had announced the suspension of the airline’s Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 20th July, 2022 over outcome of financial and economic health audit carried out

Meanwhile, available statistics show that the airlines had flown over 4.5 million passengers since November 10, 2008, with a varied fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.

According to a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard, “We are pleased to announce that we will resume flights operations on November 9, having successfully concluded an audit organised by the NCAA.”

Commenting on the development, Accountable Manager/Chief Operating Officer, Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said: “The audit for us was a re-engineering and restructuring process and having successfully concluded the audit and an extensive one at that for the second time, and with a new management team fully in charge.

we are now well positioned despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, and concentrating fully on strengthening our operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.

Obasa meets Nollywood actors, says every vote is investment to APC

Speaker Mudashiru

Obasa of the Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Nollywood actors, producers and entertainers of like minds not to relent in their efforts to ensure victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Dr. Obasa gave the charge when he received a group, Progressive Coalition of Entertainers, led by popular actor, Saheed Balogun, at the Assembly complex late Thursday.

The Speaker, who thanked the group of social influencers for their efforts to ensure a successful presidential election victory for Tinubu, further tasked them to sustain the relationship that exists between them and the state government.

“Our task is to involve people, enlighten them and make them see reasons why they should continue, particularly here in Lagos, to support the APC. They have always supported APC and we want them to continue.

“To us, every vote is an investment because every single vote counts,” Obasa said while commending the group for assisting in mobilising and enlightening the electorate. The Speaker advised the group not to take to social media violence, but instead embrace dialogue, truthful analysis and explanations in the course of the members’ activities. He described social media as a platform to meet and intimate the youth on the workings of government, which some may not be aware of.

“For example, while some young people on social media decry unavailability of sufficient school chairs in primary schools, the government already projected for enough chairs for anticipated school children and is overwhelmed with the influx of more people to Lagos State, a number that can never be determined,” he said adding that this applies to all sectors of the state.

Speaking earlier, Balogun said the group of over 60 celebrities decided to come together to endorse and preach Tinubu to the people because of how he turned Lagos into what is today a smart city.

Balogun noted that Tinubu laid the foundation that successive governments latched on to put Lagos in an enviable position among states.

Outlining some of the group’s activities, the actor said they hope to influence thoughts on social media, carry out door-to-door engagements and organise a town-hall meeting.

He noted that since as artistes, they have a large following on social media, they see an opportunity to reach out and engage prospective voters.

He described Asiwaju Tinubu as one who had done a lot to qualify him as the next president of Nigeria adding that they hope to continue to release the presidential candidate’s achievements.

“Asiwaju has done well and it is time to pay back. Every successive government continues to build on his foundation,” he said.

He also described the Lagos State House of Assembly as the best in the country both in structure and legislative activities.

NEDC Donate 34’000 Relief Items to Taraba Flood Victims

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

THE North East Devel

opment Commission, NEDC, Friday handed over 34,000 food and non-food items to Taraba state government for onward distribution to victims of the recent flood disaster in the state.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, at the symbolic presentation of the items to governor Darius Ishaku said the Commission’s gesture would cushion the hardship victims of the natural disaster are contending with.

He noted that the federal government of Nigeria was worried about the impoverishment of communities by flooding, hence the intervention through the Commission to ensure they get back on their feet. The relief items include 10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 3000 gallons of Vegetable Oils, 5000 blankets and 5000 mats.

Others include 5000 wrappers for women, 3000 Shadda for men and 3000 children.

He also handed over the keys of a fire service truck for Federal Polytechnic, Bali, as one of the interventions of the NEDC in critical areas of need.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who also spoke, lauded the Commission for its various interventions across all sectors of the state.

He assured that those the relief materials are meant for would receive them.

He also urged the Commission to take up the reconstruction of the Jalingo- Numan road as part of its intervention in Adamawa and Taraba state.

