By Udeme Akpan

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), on behalf of the JV partners, has announced its collaboration with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to conduct a qualifying examination to select beneficiaries for its 2022/2023 university scholarship programme.

HEOSL are the operators of the OML 30 Joint Venture (JV) between NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL),

The examination, which held on last weekend, involved over 300 shortlisted candidates from the 112 host communities in the company’s OML 30 operational area in Delta State, Nigeria. About 185 beneficiaries in higher institutions are targeted in the exercise.

A similar exercise to select beneficiaries of the secondary school category of the scholarship programme was earlier conducted in August 2022.

According to HEOSL’s General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Adesola Adebawo, “the scholarship selection processes are highly competitive, fair and transparent, which is why an experienced independent examination management body such as WAEC is coordinating. The idea is to ensure only the best candidates are selected from the beneficiary communities”.

He added that an estimated total number of 800 scholars will benefit from this year’s scholarship programme in both the secondary and university categories.

Also, the company has just concluded the payment of the annual scholarship funds to eligible OML 30 scholarship beneficiaries for 2021/2022 academic session.

Speaking on the subject, the Chief Executive Officer of HEOSL, Ado Oseragbaje, affirms that “the scholarship programme is one the cardinal streams in the OML 30 JV partnership’s support for education as part of the strategic enhancement of human capital development in the communities neighbouring the asset, as well as in Delta State in general”.

