There is an excellent opportunity to try the MetaTrader 4 crypto platform for those who know how to trade cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency trading has never offered so many possibilities as with Metatrader 4. Experience new strategies, reliability, and an unrivaled degree of personalization with the Metatrader 4 platform.

What Is MetaTrader 4 (MT4)?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a popular online platform that trades Forex, stocks, and other financial instruments. Metatrader 4 has become very popular because its features are ideal for advanced traders. Thus, cryptocurrency trading has become very popular with Metatrader 4.

Metatrader 4 was developed in 2005 by MetaQuotes and, during its existence, has gained an impeccable reputation and popularity due to its user-friendly features and decidedly stable interface. The MetaTrader 4 platform can be installed on a computer or smartphone – it downloads very quickly and takes up very little space on the device’s drive. This solves the question “how to trade cryptocurrency with Metatrader 4” through a mobile device.

The Metatrader 4 platform offers an accessible advanced trading interface and trading chart tools, as well as a vast range of technical indicators and a range of order types to keep your trading at its best. Metatrader 4 removes the need for a dealing desk and allows users to trade 24/7, which other trading platforms cannot offer. Thanks to this, cryptocurrency trading and the Metatrader 4 platform have become inseparable.

Not the last contribution to the popularity of this platform. Automation allows traders to create trading bots, automated strategies, and crypto signals. The Metatrader 4 platform offers all these features.

It is believed that with the help of Metatrader 4, it was possible to bring automated trading to a qualitatively new level, and cryptocurrency trading has become significantly more efficient. Thus, this platform was able to build a massive community around itself. MetaTrader 4 has become a natural stepping stone for thousands of existing users transitioning from trading “classic” financial instruments to opportunities such as cryptocurrency trading. For beginners, you will need to undergo short training for optimal performance. By the way, the interface of Metatrader 4 is intuitive, so there will be no problems with its study.

How to Trade Cryptocurrencies With Metatrader 4?

MetaQuotes released the initial version of Metatrader 4 in 2005. By 2010, the platform became the world’s best tool for forex brokers. Ten years have passed, and Metatrader 4 has again become the market leader because cryptocurrency trading has received the most extraordinary hype in the financial markets of all areas.

For cryptocurrency trading to be easy and fast, you must first set up the Metatrader 4 crypto trading platform. But this is not difficult!

We recommend downloading MetaTrader 4 clients from your broker’s website, as specialized versions of Metatrader 4 crypto platforms support cryptocurrencies and other features offered by a specific broker without additional configuration. Cryptocurrency trading with Metatrader 4 has never been so efficient!

Metatrader 4 Compatibility With Windows, macOS, Android, and Huawei

Metatrader 4 runs on Windows and macOS as well as Android and Huawei. The client is compatible with 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8, and 10. Older versions have been discontinued. Metatrader 4 is undemanding to computer resources and can work on older versions of Windows.

For optimal performance on a desktop computer, the following specifications are required: a 2.0 GHz processor, 512 MB of RAM, a resolution of 1024 x 768, and an internet connection of at least 56 Kbps. Mac users need an operating system from macOS 11 and an Apple M1 chip. Mobile app users need a device running Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0.

Exness allows you to use the web version of the Metatrader 4 crypto trading software. The Metatrader 4 platform offers 30 indicators and 24 graphical objects for technical analysis for users on all operating systems. Charts support nine-time frames – from one minute to a month.

While the web and mobile versions of MetaTrader 4 offer a wide range of features, especially for features such as cryptocurrency trading, it should be noted that you will need the PC version of the program to use all the advanced features. For example, in the PC version of Metatrader 4, you can set up time frames using scripts and test trading strategies. And in general, how to trade cryptocurrency, if not without a large screen, to use technical analysis tools? This is possible with the Metatrader 4 for the PC version.

How to Trade Cryptocurrencies More Automatically?

Algorithmic cryptocurrency trading qualitatively distinguishes Metatrader 4 among online and offline trading programs. With Metatrader 4, you can quickly develop, test, and apply technical indicators, run your favorite strategies on autopilot and eliminate the need to sit in front of a computer screen all the time.

The integrated development environment allows you to create trading bots and technical indicators of any complexity. If you want to trade in a certain way, hire one of the developers to create a bot. There are other ways to use custom products. For example, programs can be published to the Metatrader 4 code base or sent to clients for a fee.

Conclusion

The Exness Market is open 24/7. Traders make various transactions every minute. It means you can earn money on the difference in exchange rates in the same way at any convenient time. The Exness market works with various currencies, stocks, indices, and precious metals. Dollars, euros, francs, yen, and other currencies are sold and bought every minute on the Forex website. However, it is not enough to earn money regularly to buy and sell monetary units. Earnings are formed due to the difference in quotes.

Now that you have a basic understanding of how the Metatrader 4 interface works and what it is, it’s time to try it out on the Exness platform. So how to trade cryptocurrency on Metatrader 4 right now? Cryptocurrency trading on Exness does not require a minimum deposit, and beginners and traders who want to test the strategy can always switch to a demo account. With the demo version, you can get better acquainted with the MetaTrader 4 platform and develop your plan for better and more profitable trading.

