By Chioma Onuegbu

Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, has warned that violent protests of any kind would not be tolerated in the state, especially now when the 13th Biennial Police Games is ongoing in Uyo, the state capital.

Durosinmi in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, in Uyo, yesterday, gave the warning following report about an intended protest by some persons in the state capital.

The statement said: “The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Durosinmi, is in receipt of a report of an intended protest by some persons in Uyo.

“While the CP is not against peaceful protest, he notes that violent protest of any kind will not be tolerated within the state, especially at this time when the 13th Biennial Police Games is ongoing in Uyo.

“He further noted that Akwa Ibom State is a peace brand and a tourist attraction, and hence, should be protected rather than portrayed in negative light.

“The CP has, therefore, advised those bent on carrying out any protest to reconsider and desist forthwith as available information reveals that it might lead to violent clashes.

“However, the command will not hesitate to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of any form of violent protest in any part of the state.”

