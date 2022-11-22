Suspects

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A magistrate court sitting in Kebbi on Tuesday sent three herders to correctional center on remand for allegedly burning down a groundnut farm worth 1.5m in Kebbi state.

The suspects; Riskuwa Mode, Manu Kinasa and Sanda Kiruwa were reported to have intentionally set ablaze the groundnut farmland at Mashekari Geza – a village under Bunza local government area of the state.

Presiding magistrate, Hassan Muhammad Kwaido asked the three suspect why they burnt down the farm, and in their confessions they said what they did was to retaliate what the owner of the farm did to them last year. After they sent cows into his farm to eat up his crops, he arrested them and they were made to pay which forced them to sell a cow to settle him, hence the reason to intentionally set his groundnut farm abalaze.

Lawyer to the accused YA Aminu took two of accused on bail while one was sent to prison for confessing to the court that he did put the fire himself. The magistrate adjourned to a later date for continuation of the case.

