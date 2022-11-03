By Biodun Busari

Tunisia are known as the Eagles of Carthage with five appearances at the World Cup. They hosted and won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) but have never advanced from the group stages in all their participations at the World Cup.

As one of the African teams, Tunisia will go to their sixth World Cup in Qatar with the hopes of surviving the group that has France, Australia and Denmark. They have to be at best of their best if they want to make it to the round of 16.

Read also:

Countdown FIFA 2022 World Cup: How far can Poland go with Lewandowski?

Countdown FIFA 2022 World Cup: Mexico banks on consistency to upset opponents

Countdown FIFA 2022 World Cup: Messi eyes glory with Argentina in last outing

Countdown FIFA 2022 World Cup: Can star-studded France defend their crown?

Calling them minnows won’t be a crime, but surprises sting big names in football, and nobody can tell if Qatar will be the edition Tunisia have been waiting for to surprise the world and rewrite their names in the history of football.

Jalel Kadri’s side beat Mali in a two-legged play-off in March, having previously topped a group containing Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania to qualify for the world’s biggest soccer fiesta happening this summer. The team boasts of players in the Tunisian league and other neighbouring countries as well as Asian and European leagues who can perform above average if well managed.

Players to watch out for:

Name: Youssef Msakni

Position: Forward

Current club: Al Arabi

Age: 32-year-old

Youssef Msakni

Youssef Msakni is the captain of the Tunisian team who plays as a striker or winger having quality experience in dribbling skills, passing accuracy and fantastic finishing.

He joined Al-Duhail SC, a Qatari club in 2013 where he scored 73 goals in 119 games. He is currently on loan at Al Arabi which he joined in 2021 with 13 goals in 24 appearances to his credit.

The 32-year-old forward made his debut for the national team in 2010 and has netted 17 times in 84 matches. On 8 April 2018, it was reported that Msakni would miss the 2018 World Cup in Russia after being ruled out for six months because of a knee injury.

Msakni has the intelligence and experience to help his team in Qatar, and to his advantage, he plays in Qatar Stars League where he won the Best Player award in 2017/2018 season. The whole arena will not be strange to him and hopefully helps his team to fly.

Name: Naim Sliti

Position: Midfielder

Current club:

Age: 30-year-old

Naim Sliti

Naim Sliti has been playing as an attacking midfielder for a Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ettifaq, since 2019 with 21 goals in 73 games. He started playing for the Tunisian national team in 2016 and has scored 13 goals in 67 appearances. He was selected in the squad that featured in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sliti is very good at dribbling and taking crosses. He is also strong in taking set pieces and long shots which have made him a great player at both club and national levels, and his services will be much needed to lift Tunisia in Qatar.

Another advantage Sliti possesses is ferocity when attacking with the ball and like playing on the ground. He is not good with an aerial ball, but his ability to shoot at long and short spaces are also great and opponents commit usually foul against him.

Name: Whabi Khazri

Position: Forward

Current club: Montpellier

Age: 31-year-old

Whabi Khazri

As a deadly utility player, Whabi Khazri plays an attacking midfield role with energy and passion. He joined the team in 2013 and has netted 24 goals in 71 matches. The 31-year-old played 100 games for Saint-Etienne with 33 goals from 2018 to 2022. He just joined Montpellier this year and has played 10 games scoring two goals.

Khazri is always a delight to fans because of his wealth of skills on the pitch. It won’t be out of place to say he’s got all things needed as a forward. He’s had great games for the team and was part of the World Cup squad in 2018 and can also be on the pitch as the captain exhibiting many roles to help the team.

Tunisia’s Khazri will definitely give opponents a run for their money as a player who has featured in five AFCON competitions. He is a leader on the pitch and off-pitch and with his presence in partnership with other talents, the Carthage Eagles can fly in Qatar.

Coach

Name: Jalel Kadri

Position: Manager

Age: 50-year-old

Jalel Kadri

Jalel Kadri has many short spells at coaching club sides. In June 2021, he became the assistant manager of the senior team for the second time, the first one being in 2013. But he acted as the head coach when Mondher Kebaier contracted COVID-19.

He was appointed manager after the team was eliminated from the quarter-finals of AFCON against Burkina Faso. And he led the team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Kadri has talents in his team, all he needs is to blend them and be tactical in approaching every game, especially with France and Denmark. Even if he can gather one point each from both teams and secure a win against Australia, he will definitely know that his team are just starting their journey to a victorious flight as games get tougher after advancing from the group stage.

RELATED NEWS