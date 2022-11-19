By Efosa Taiwo

Cameroon make a return to the World Cup for the eight time in the country’s history.

The Indomitable Lions failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but this time around, they were able to overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit in a playoff against Algeria with a goal in the 124th minute of extra time to scale through.

Although, this Cameroon team doesn’t come with the big names such as Samuel Eto’o, they have a solid team that will prove to be a tough nut to crack for opposition in Qatar.

Although drawn in a fairly tough group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland, the Rigobert Song led side can fancy their chances of making it provided they keep it solid at the back and clinical up front.

Players to watch out for:

Andre Onana

Goalkeeper, Inter Milan

26years

The Cameroon team won’t be completely talked about without a mention of Inter shotstopper, Andre Onana.

The 26-year-old has made 32 appearances in goal for Cameroon with impressive performance that have see him kept the number one spot for his nation even after being out of football for one year to a doping ban.

On his good day, Onana is a wall attacking forays will find hard penetrating in Qatar.

Vincent Aboubakar

Striker, Al Nassr

30 years

Sturdy Aboubakar will be the go-to man in the attack of the Indomitable Lions.

Leading them to their fifth AFCON title in 2017 in Gabon, Aboubakar is one of the few experienced players in the squad having appeared at the World Cup four times in the past.

The Yaounde-born player is also one of the leading goalscorers in the history of Cameroonian football, and will be looking to add to his tally in Qatar.

Karl Toko-Ekambi

Striker, Lyon

30 years

Another deadly attacker to watch out for in the attack of Cameroon, Ekambi has grown into the Cameroonian set-up with his pace and knack for goals.

The 30-year-old is one of the key players for Lyon in the French Ligue One, and has consistently shone for his country when on international duty.

Coach

Rigobert Song

Song is one of the few coaches going to the World Cup with experience in the competition as a player.

He played in four World Cups and won the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations titles for Cameroon.

Before his appointment as the head coach of the Cameroon senior national team, Song was the coach of the Under-21 team.

His experience as a player and tactical understanding of the game will prove valuable for Cameroon in Qatar

