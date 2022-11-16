By Efosa Taiwo

With a two-decade drought without lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, Brazil travel to Qatar as the top favourites to emerge winners and go ahead to claim their sixth world cup crown in history.

Head coach Tite has been able to make a team out of the established and talented footballers at his disposal with a rich blend of experienced and young players comprising the team.

The criticism that has been levelled against the Brazilian national team in recent times has been the concentration on individual qualities other than having a team carved out of the rich vein of quality players they possess.

This is a narrative Tite has been able to change as the Brazillian team are now more compact and very tactical in their play which makes them a different yet deadly side for any team facing them.

They have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, and easily should come out unscathed from the group.

Players to watch out for:

Neymar

Forward, Paris Saint Germain

30 years

Neymar has been the poster boy for Brazil ever since he broke into the team a decade ago. He has enjoyed a startling club career, winning the Champions League for Barcelona and several league titles for Paris Saint-Germain. He has a Copa America to his name, won in 2019 after defeating Peru in the final, and would want to add a World Cup crown to cap off a gloriously successful career, not to forget this could be his last appearance at this stage.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 06: Vinicius Junior of Brazil in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Brazil at National Stadium on June 06, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior

Forward, Real Madrid

22 years

Vinicius had his breakthrough season in the 2021-22 season where he led the Real Madrid to a La Liga title with 17 goals and 10 assists. He also scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Though having scored only one goal for Brazil in 16 appearances, Vinicius remains an integral part of the Brazillian frontline consisting Raphinha, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

His lightning pace and a boot-full of skills will definitely be a handful for defences of opposition in Qatar.

Thiago Silva

Defender, Chelsea

38 years

Being the captain of the Brazilian national team will put anyone on a pedestal, and Thiago Silva has led by example and experience while donning the colours of Brazil.

Despite being 38 years old, the Brazilian is still a central figure for the Selecao, especially in defence pairing Marquinhos.

Not only his experience and example would be needed as Brazil launch an attempt for a sixth global crown, his expertise is still very unrivaled in the Brazilian team, and will prove pivotal for Brazil’s chances at the Mundial.

Coach

Tite

Tite is one of only three Brazilian managers, along with Mario Zagallo and Tele Santana, to coach the Selecao at successive World Cup tournaments, having previously led his team out in Russia four years ago.

The 61-year-old was unable to guide his side beyond the quarter-final stage at the 2018 World Cup, but he did steer them to Copa America glory the following year.

Tite, who has won 58, drawn 13 and lost five of his 76 games in charge, has previously said that he plans to retire from coaching after the 2022 World Cup and he will be hoping to bow out on a high in the Middle East by leading Brazil all the way to their first world title for two decades.

