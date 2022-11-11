Dr. Drew Uyi with Malcom Enoma of Cornerstone Christian University

In a landmark achievement that has got the world talking, ace brand expert and FA licensed football intermediary Drew Uyi, has added another feather to his glittering cap as Cornerstone Christian University has conferred a doctorate degree on the famed UK-born Nigerian agent.

In the epochal ceremony which held on October 29 at the Double Tree by Hilton, Atlanta 1076 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell 30076, Dr Drew Uyi Ogbomoide, who was instrumental in midwifing some big money endorsement packages for leading sports stars and entertainers, was finally awarded the Doctoral Degree .

In awarding the doctoral degree, Cornerstone Christian University noted that Drew Uyi has impacted the lives of thousands and contributed positively to the sports and branding sectors by a distance.

“He is a FIFA Licensed Football Agent, Brand Strategist and Athlete Brand Educator. He/has managed and worked with some big names in the Sports and the Entertainment industry”, said the president of Cornerstone Christian University.

Drew Uyi was pivotal in the activation of endorsement deals for the likes of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, defender Shehu Abdullahi and former Nigeeian striker Odion Ighalo.

A Sports and Events Management graduate from the London Metropolitan University, London; Dr Drew Uyi holds a Post graduate diploma in Marketing from the London University of Arts and with this doctorate degree he takes the game a notch higher.

In his acceptance speech after being conferred with the honorary doctorate degree, Uyi said, “When I set out to be a brand expert and FA licensed football intermediary, I never envisaged that my humble ambition would propel me to being found deserving and worthy to be conferred with a Honorary Doctorate Degree from Cornerstone Christian University, a reputable ivory tower of high academic, moral and spiritual excellence.

“Being someone passionate about the business aspect of football and sports in general , I went into football agency and branding in order to offer a better deal for players from the continent of Africa

“That my passion and commitment to the promotion of African football has now landed me this major honourr from Cornerstone Christian University makes me .more determined to focus on this. my calling.

“I am most honoured by this doctorate degree and thank the management and faculty for this treasured honour. I pledgee to abide by the ethos of this award while doing my best to enhance the fortunes oof our sports stars and upcoming talents. Thank you”, added Dr Drew Uyi, whose speech was greeted with a standing ovation.

Cornerstone Christian University is a global citadel of higher learning renowned for its high and impeccable learning standards. The university is reputed for preparing students to be servant leaders as Christ modeled, for the fulfillment of their purpose in life and provide opportunities for spiritual growth.

The ceremony was not devoid of the usual academic celebrations as the newly decorated degree holders, including Dr Drew Uyi Ogbomoide celebrated their milestone feats with family members, friends and well wishers, who basked in the joy and euphoria of seeing the own attain high academic excellence as a result of their proven work in the society.

Uyi is unarguably one of the biggest football agent and influencer online from this part of the world today.

He is the first football intermediary to be verified on instragran today and has over half a million organic followers across all social media channels.

He is more that an agent who signs off contracts as he brings more to the table for the benefit of the players.

He understands the business of football and a lot of upcoming and established agents look up to him as they attempt to scale up the ladder of football intermediary.

