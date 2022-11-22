The Federal Government has appointed Mrs Christy Uba as overseer of the National Youth Service Corps to replace sacked Brigadier General M.K Fadah.

A brief statement signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Tuesday, said Uba takes over the leadership of the corps, being the most senior director in the scheme.

“Following the removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as Director General, National Youth Service Corps by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Mrs Christy Uba, Director, Information and Communications Technology, the most senior Director in the Scheme has taken over the leadership of the Corps in the capacity of Overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President.” the statement reads.

