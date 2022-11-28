By Chukwuma Ajakah

The ancient town of Badagry was agog last Wednesday, November 23, 2023 as it hosted the public presentation of a stage play with the sublime title: ‘Choices’ written by Taiwo Onipede, Principal, Badagry Senior Grammar School.

The event held at the main hall of the school attracted a large audience who were thrilled by not only the scintillating performances of the cast, but also the traditional Sato Drummers of Akarakunmo and guitarist-solo singer, Abey jola Anu.

Choices is a reflection of the goings-on in a society where many are inexorably trapped as victims of wrong choices. According to the Director, Bunmi Oni: “Choices is a reflection of the choices youth make at the early stage of their lives and the consequences of such choices in their adulthood and the larger society.”

The august occasion which also marked 26th wedding anniversary of the playwright and his wife, Omoremi Onipede was attended by dignitaries, especially from the ministry of education, NUT and ANCOPPS with the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisa represented by Mr Femi Asaolu. Apparently challenging the teachers and other caregivers, the Commissioner said: “To become a principal is very easy provided you are a teacher, but to be recognized as a special principal demand that you go extra mile and develop a strategy. Every child has immense talents. But it is the duty of the teacher to discover such talents. If Mr Onipede as Principal could make out time to write a play of this magnitude, what stops other teachers from finding the time to do something special?”

Speaking through her representative after watching the stage performance, the Honourable Commissioner also challenged the students and parents, saying: “Drama is not only for entertainment. You must learn one or two things from it. Children, I hope you didn’t only entertain us? You have learnt from the play. At every stage in life, there is always a chance to make a choice. At any stage you realize that you are not doing well, make a choice to change. Parents don’t leave the choice for teachers to make. The teachers also need to make their own choices to impact the students positively, not just coming to school for salaries. Decide to help the children to discover their numerous talents. There are consequences that anyone that remains on the negative path will experience in future as shown in the play.”

First staged in 2021 at the Lagos State Model College, Ojo, the didactic comedy, Choices had the 2022 command performance at Badagry Grammar School, featuring the following students: Ahwasu Pentho/ Agbojule Isaac as Ikpeki 1 and 2, Fagbamila David as Martins, Nnadiri Ifeanyichukwu as Johnny Boy, Edidiong Emmanuel as Mario, Alabi Nifemi as Ivie, Afinni Amirah as Julie, Ajande Victor as Drummer Boy, Eze Peace and Albert Angelica as 1st Speaker and 2nd Speaker respectively. Other student actors featured as minor characters played the roles of cultists, dancers, and singers while a few other others were part of the production crew as costume designers, props and stage managers.

While delivering the welcome address, the Chief Host, Mr Charles Adeboye Olajide implored the students to have faith in the country, saying: “We are here to encourage you. Do not lose hope in this country. It is not good enough now as this is not the best of times, but the younger generation must not lose hope. Copy the good things that the older generation represents.

Have the courage to depart from the bad culture some of our leaders exemplify. The culture of corruption, dishonesty and other vices that are greatly affecting our society. As we have elections coming around, we hope that this country will change for the better.” According to the Tutor General, when one makes a choice the ripple effects go beyond whatever prompted one to make the choice. Giving insight into the crux of the play, Mr Olajide remarked: “I’ve gone through this play. One of the students was a bad and poor boy, but he changed, became an accountant and rich. The one that was claiming to be rich took a wrong turn and was peddling on the streets. So, the choices we make determine our future.” Imploring the students to go beyond the immediate display of talents on stage, he said: “If you look at most of the artists that are making waves today, some of them are engineers, some are lawyers. Many have never been to a school of drama, but because of the choices they made, they have become stars.”

