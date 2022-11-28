Chacha Eke and husband, Austin Ikechukwu

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has reportedly reconciled with her husband, Austin Faani Ikechukwu months after she declared their breakup.

Recall, in June, Chacha Eke ended her nine years of marriage for the second time to the movie producer.

Read also: [Photos] Fatoyinbo appears dapper in UK’s COZA special service

“For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors, and my parents,” she said.

However, in a viral video trending online, Chacha is seen hinting that they are back together, while speaking on Sunday, during a testimony session at the House on the Rock Church in Asaba, Delta state.

Eke was seen repeatedly addressing Austin, who was also in attendance at the church, as “my husband”.

The actress also detailed her battles with bipolar disorder and how the disorder made her hate her husband and children, whom she referred to as “my treasured possessions.”

Eke also opened up about a time the disorder made her abscond from home, because “I was convinced in my head my husband wanted to use me for ritual.”

The movie star thanked Austin for supporting her during the trying moment.

“I was supposed to visit the hospital but I did not because my husband and I who are seated here supported me,” she said.

“The expensive treasure that I had, still have is my husband and my children. But trust bipolar disorder to make a mess of my most treasured possessions.

” If you have bipolar disorder, when you’re having an episode, your favourite thing and people become your worst enemy.”

