CDK Integrated Industries Limited, the leading porcelain tiles manufacturer in the country has admonished Nigerians to embrace quality rather than quantity while making tiles decision.

Speaking in Lagos during the kickoff of porcelain tiles campaign, Managing Director of CDK Integrated Industries Limited, Mr. Bernard Longe, said that in Nigeria market, some of the differentiating factor between porcelain and ceramic tiles were not so identified in the labelling and thus creates confusing in the minds of consumers when confronted by pricing differentials.

He disclosed that some of the qualities of the CDK products such as their structural strength and durability, and their almost zero water absorption which is a very critical differentiating factor between porcelain and ceramic tiles are often not so identified in the labelling and thus creates confusion in the minds of consumers.

Longe hinted that as a solutions provider and critical player in the real estate and construction sector, the company has focused the campaign on educating consumers and sensitizing the market about CDK’s product quality as attested to by stakeholders including developers, distributors, tilers, and other professionals in the real estate and construction sector.

“In the last six years, CDK Industries has grown from a proudly Nigerian company to an internationally recognized brand through its commitment to the production of international standard quality porcelain tiles ideal for homes, public spaces, institutions, and large constructions.”

He added that the goal of the campaign is not only to reinforce CDK’s category leadership but to also bring to the public knowledge the quality edge that CDK Porcelain tiles have over others and educate the public on what quality porcelain tiles should be and what they should look out for when in search of quality tiles.

On his part, President, Association of Tilers, Nigeria, Engr. Craft Olanrewaju Hassan noted that CDK Integrated Industries has the best standard in quality and need to be patronized to encourage made in Nigeria products.

