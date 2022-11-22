By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Tuesday, denied the allegation that it has agreed to backtrack on its position to take exception to the same-faith presidential ticket in 2023.

This was made known by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, during an interaction with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja.

Barely a week ago, the leadership of CAN had a similar meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

The two separate meetings, convened at the instance of the national leadership of the apex Christian body, is neither an endorsement nor campaign programme, but a platform for CAN to rub minds with presidential candidates on issues of concern to Christians in the country.

However, a pro-Bola Tinubu, the City Boy Progressive Group, hailed CAN for “making a u-turn” on the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

But reacting, the CAN President said the religious body has not changed its stance on the issue; stressing that the interactive dialogue was an open engagement where no presidential candidate was endorsed.

Archbishop Okoh said, “We have not changed our position (on same-faith ticket). If we want to change any position, we’ll let the Nigerian public know.

“And so, when people read insinuations, in social media, I will advise that people come to come to verify and to be sure that what you see out there is truly the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“This year, the Christian Association of Nigeria has decided to expand this interactive session to include the media and, and other leaders so that the conversation will be seen to be as open as possible, and that the people will see that there is no secret. There are no secret meetings and there is nothing hidden at all in any conversation.

“We gave two dates and we wrote to all the 18 presidential candidates and we invited all to an interactive session on the 15th of November and 16th of November.”

