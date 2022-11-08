By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers United, one of Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup have cried out over the welcome they received upon their arrival in Benghazi, Libya ahead of a second-leg play-off with Al-Nasr on Wednesday.

Having walloped Al-Nasr 5-0 in the first leg at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma and his men arrived in Libya on Monday against the expectation of their host, but what they met was, according to them, not an ideal atmosphere.

Media Officer of the team, Charles Mayuku in a statement said amongst other things that there was no police upon arrival, no provision for transportation and they were asked to pay for their own transportation.

He wrote: “Rivers United’s hosts in Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) additional playoff round decider Al Nasr Benghazi have, as expected, begun series of antics to frustrate the Nigerian champions.

“The Nigerian champions stole a march on their hosts by arriving in Benghazi on Monday morning, over 48 hours to the encounter and the Pride of Rivers immediately faced what the game plan of Al Nasr Benghazi would be.

“On arrival at the Benghazi Airport, there were no police escorts nor were there security personnel to usher the visiting team into the city so United had to make do with their well thought-of arrangement beforehand.

“Not even a provision for transportation vehicles was made by the hosts as the Nigerians were told in clear terms that they would have to pay for the luxurious bus being provided by their hosts.

“The antics reached a crescendo when Rivers United’s privately arranged training session at a secret facility on Monday night was disrupted after the managers of the facility were intimidated by irate Al Naser fans to switch off the floodlights at the facility and attacked the team with bottles and stones. The irate fans further trailed the team to their hotel harassing players and officials and promising the team “Hell” when they come out for the official training session at the stadium on Tuesday night.

“Rivers United’s management have however notified CAF of their ordeal in Benghazi as they await further directives.”

Rivers United were shocked 6-0 by Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco to lose 7-2 on aggregate the last time they traveled to North Africa to fulfil a fixture.

