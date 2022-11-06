From L-R: Tpl. Funmi Osifuye, Engr. Elias Agbabiaka, QS. Mrs. Nike Ayanda – National Secretary BCPG, Tony Rahi – GM Mitsulift Nigeria,

Engr. Eddy Atumonyogo – President BCPG, Arc. Femi Sodunke, QS. Mrs. Ranti Okusaga – Chairman BCPG Lagos State Chapter,

and Arc. Bola Arilesere – Publicity Secretary BCPG Lagos State Chapter, on Thursday at the Azuri Towers Pent floor, Eko Atlantic City

during a tour of BCPG with Mitsulift.



By Miftaudeen Raji

Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) has intensified on its advocacy for sustainable building construction as well as upholding the international best standard practices among professionals in Nigeria.

President of the BCPG, Engr. Eddy Atumonyogo, FNSE, led a delegation of National and State executives of the guild on a technical visit to Eko Atlantic City on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The delegation was hosted by the General Manager of Mitsulift Nigeria Ltd – Mitsubishi Japan Elevators and Escalators, Mr. Tony Rahi.

According to Atumonyogo, the visit was in furtherance of the guild’s advocacy for best practices in the built environment, by showcasing infrastructures and buildings that meet international standards as a way of encouraging others to imbibe the ethics of sustainable buildings.

He said, “We saw the great Ocean wall of Lagos, the Independent Power Plant that will ensure 24/7uninterrupted power supply for the whole city, the manmade marina, and the 33 Storey Azuri, where we experienced the ride on the fastest Elavator in Nigeria, yet smooth and noiseless, supplied by Mitsulift Nigeria Ltd – Mitsubishi Japan Elavators and Escalators

“The great vision, planning, and professional execution were all in display in the projects in the City.

“The Eko Atlantic City is on its way to becoming Africa’s best city in the coming years, and it is imperative that the cream of Nigerian built environment professionals rise up and get involved in the design development of the buildings and infrastructures, despite the fact that it is a Trade-Free Zone, and the Clients are at liberty to use only expatriate professionals,” he said.

