By David Odama

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned against promotion of ethnic and religious differences as the nation head towards electioneering in 2023.

Buhari gave the warning in Lafia during a two a tqo-day official visit to Nasarawa state on inspection of the construction of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute, Lafia, started August this year

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari said the federal government was not unmindful of the security challenges facing the nation, adding that the citizens must embrace one another irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

“I am urging all Nigerians to always tolerate each other, embrace one another and work towards the peace, unity and development of the country.

“We must entrench ethnic and religious tolerance so as to achieve a common goal of making our country save and great.”

According to the President, building of the AMEDI in Lafia was because of its commitment to the development of agriculture, and to guaranty food security across the nation.

He expressed confidence that the agricultural institute being built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure is to modify, add value chain as well as bring about emerging centre for Nigeria to become a hub for agro-allied technologies.

Earlier, in his address, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering

Infrastructure, Professor Mohammed Sani-Haruna, had said the establishment of AMEDI in Lafia is one of the six AMEDI’s approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 to guaranty food security in the country.

Haruna explained further that the establishment of the AMEDI Lafia is to drive the use of modern tools and equipment for mechanized Agriculture and Technology for food processing, preservation and to ensure food availability and artificial intelligence for efficient and multi-crop seasons.

He expressed gratitude to President Buhari, his Chief of Staff, Gambari, Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (Rtd), for efforts towards ensuring food security in Nasarawa state and the country at large.

