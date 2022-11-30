

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday Monday commissioned 2.0 megawatts solar powered Electrification project in Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) to enhance the installation’s Power supply.

The president, represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the project tagged ” Energizing Education Programme (EEP), was conceptualized to power Federal Universities and University Teaching Hospitals around the country.

He explained that the projects is being implemented by Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and expressed committment to ensure the sustainability of the projects.

” Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto is not only a beneficiary under the first phase of the Federal Government’s Energizing Education Programme, it is also an institution that, historically produced great men and women in all regions of the country..

” This is another historical moment to the delight of the Rural Electrification Agency as well as students and staff of this great institution.”

” We all know that electricity is central to everything we do as a society. It enables our economies and communities to thrive hard. ” says the President.

He underscored the importance of tackling the effect of climate change through driving a responsive renewable power project as alternative to support the supply of clean, safe and affordable electricity.

” It is in fulfilment of our strategic drive using modern technology to address the issue of climate change so as to reduce by 20% the carbon emissions inorder to limit the harmful effect of same to the environment and society.”

” This will enable a safe and conducive learning environment on our universities campuses, communities, security as well support the drive for the girl child education and improve quality of healthcare services” , he stated.

He reiterated FG committment toward efficient supply of electricity to the nation through different initiatives aimed at facilitating rebust business growth and improve wellbeing of Nigerians.

The Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu Dapshima represented by the Director renewable energy, Rural Electrification Agency said UDUS is the 8th University to be energized under the Phase one of the EEP designed to be furnished with 8.65km of solar-powered streetlights, a functional workshop and training centre (WTC).

He said the center will begin with training of 20 female Interns through the EEP STEM programme.

” This project is designed to sufficiently serve the students and staff members of this institution with clean, safe and reliable energy.

He said in the first phase of the program, six of such solar powered projects were already Commissioned by the Minister.

He said 17 more of such projects would be implemented in the second phase with a view to fulfilled vision 2030 of the federal government.

He further said by 2030, his ministry would provide 30 megawatts of solar energy to complement the national grid.

” The Federal Ministry of Power has focused it’s attention on nurturing the emerging grid sector with the right policy and sustainable initiatives.

” The project is part of many interventions policies of the Federal Government through the Ministry, aimed at closing the gap in access to energy in institutions of learning, ” Minister said.

He added that the project is among the many projects fully funded with the proceeds of the first issuance

of Nigeria sovereign green bond which is an innovative financing mechanism to fund implementation of climate change projects.

” It’s a demonstration of government commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Energy for All

(SE4All) goals by 2030 and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

” It is basically aimed at reducing Green House Gases (GHGs) by 20% (conditionally) and 47%

(unconditionally) in accordance with Paris Accord on Climate Change”, he added.

The Managing Director of REA, Mr Ahmad Salihijo, said EEP is one of the many policy interventions of the Federal Government through the Ministry, aimed at closing the energy access gap in institutions of learning.

” As we rounded up all projects under the Phase one of this programme, I am happy to inform you that we already kicked off the second Phase, with funding from the World Bank under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

” As an implementing Agency of the Federal Government, the REA is committed to ensuring the best and most sustainable delivery of these projects. ” Ahmad elaborated.

He expressed appreciation on the support of the Sokoto State Government and the leadership of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as well as Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Managing Director however lauded METKA team for diligently working with the technical team to ensure timely completion of the project.

” We further appreciate the team of engineers at METKA for playing a key role in instilling in our Female STEM interns quality, on-the-field knowledge, ” He added.

The MD explained that he also inspected COVID-19 Intervention Isolation and Treatment Centres under the Nigerian Electrification Project with Support from the World Bank at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital Birin Kebbi.

Other project in Kebbi included Federal Medical Center’s 50KWp isolation centers as well as the solar Minigrid at Kalgo primary healthcare center.

The Vice chancellor of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto Professor Lawal Bilbis, commended the FG for the numerous interventions in institution, noting the present 2.0MWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Hybrid Power Plant would surely argument scholarly works and other wellbeing on Nigerians.

