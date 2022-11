The Amiri Naval Forces, at Umm Al Houl Naval Base, received two ships coming from the United Kingdom.

The arrival of the two ships comes within the cooperation agreements concluded by the Ministry of Defense with brotherly and friendly forces to secure the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Upon arriving at the base, the crew of the two ships expressed their happiness for being in the State of Qatar and for their participation in securing this global football fiesta.

RELATED NEWS