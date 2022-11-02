NSCDC CG warns personnel against reprisals after Police invasion of Imo Command

  The wife to the Commander of the Commandant General’s Special intelligence Squad,  Deputy Commandant Apollos Dandaura, was Kidnapped Wednesday orevening and his  younger brother shot  in Lafia,  the capita of Nasarawa State.

Our correspondent learnt that  the younger brother of   Deputy Commandant, Apollos Dandaura, is  currently receiving treatment at a private Hospital in Lafia and is said to be  responding to treatment

The Commander’s wife, Vanguard gathered exclusively  was kidnapped around Shenge area of Lafia, the capital city of Nasarawa State.

When Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command of NSCDC, Jerry Victor, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation said however that the where about of the victim was still unknown

Detail of the incident is still sketchy as at the time of filling this story

