By Ada Osadebe

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever maintained its benign hold on the box office, earning $64 million in just five days.

The MCU sequel already has a domestic revenue of $367.7 million after only three weeks with $180 million in its first week of release.

Read also: [Photos] Fatoyinbo appears dapper in UK’s COZA special service

The movie starring Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta, achieved the second-highest launch of 2022. With a weekend grab of $78 million and a global haul of $676 million, Wakanda is also performing well outside.

According to Forbes, over the five-day extended Thanksgiving holiday, the movie generated a respectable $64 million domestically and an additional $32 million worldwide.

It has an open route for the next few weeks before James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water makes its international premiere. It defeated a modest challenge from fellow Disney film Strange World.

However, to oversimplify a little, the movie has already paid for itself and will probably bring in at least another couple hundred million dollars at the box office, with around half of the money going to the studio.

RELATED NEWS